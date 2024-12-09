Tony Buzbee, attorney for Sean Combs victims, better known as Puff Diddyalready assured in mid-November that in its list of personalities whose names had appeared in the statements of its clients there were very important names from the music and entertainment industry. And the first of those that has come to light has been neither more nor less than Jay-Z.

Beyonce’s husband whose real name is Shawn Carter, He has not taken any time to deny the accusations that have been leveled against him: that he raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000, at a party after the MTV Video Music Awards. It is one of the famous parties of Diddy for which today he is still waiting in jail for his trial on May 5.

According to Jay-Z, through his company Roc Nation, all this is nothing more than “an attempt at blackmail” and extortion and that, in his opinion, Buzbee had planned everything so that He would prefer to reach an economic agreement with the woman who has reported, who has used the prototypical Anglo-Saxon nickname to maintain anonymity, Jane Doe.

However, Tony Buzbee has not sat idly by and has responded to these words through the news portal TMZ quite belligerently, accusing Beyoncé’s husband of having been the one who, upon learning that he would soon be denounced, began trying to extort him – at the end of November, Buzbee was sued, by another Jane Doe, for having attacked her and broken a tooth in a fight years ago.

“Mr. Carter has previously denied that he was the one who sued me and my firm. Even though he filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym. What he does not say in his recent statement is that my firm sent his attorney a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that that victim never demanded a cent from him,” Buzbee has assured, counterarguing the idea of ​​”an attempted blackmail.”

“On the contrary, he was only seeking confidential mediation. And since I sent him that letter with his name, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but has tried to intimidate and harass me and this plaintiff. But her behavior has had the opposite impact, because now she is emboldened and I am very proud of her determination,” he concluded.

Diddy’s Lawyers

For their part, Diddy’s legal team has also contacted TMZ to try to undermine the victims’ lawyer. “This claim already corrected [por Jay-Z] and the recent racketeering lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee prove that his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs are what they are: blatant publicity stunts designed to get celebrity payouts afraid that lies will be spread about them, just as they have about Mr. Combs,” they said.

“As we have stated before his legal team, Mr. Combs has complete confidence in the facts and integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone, man or woman, adult or minor,” have ended.