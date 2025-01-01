It was last 2023 when Laura Escanes He made the leap to television to combine it with his work as an ‘influencer’. The Catalan, at only 28 years old, has become one of the best-known content creators in Spain and, thanks to her experience and naturalness, this 2024 TV3 has once again counted on her to host the Chimes with Miki Núñez.

The singer and the ‘influencer’ have once again demonstrated this December 31 that they are the ideal tandem to accompany all Catalans to drink the 12 grapes and welcome the new year. On this occasion, in which Miki Núñéz repeats for the third consecutive time, both have exuded friendliness and naturalness, which has undoubtedly managed to hook the viewers.

With almost 2 million followers, the Catalan is a stylistic inspiration for women of all ages, since fashion is one of her great passions. In this sense, the choice of her Campanadas look was one of the great unknowns among her ‘followers’ and, once again, Escanes has trusted a Spanish firm for this exciting momentbeing Yolancris the brand in charge of your dress.

Laura Escanes’ dress for the Campanadas 2024-2025

The Catalan has dazzled on the small screen with a design with which she has made an ode to her homeland and the Mediterranean, something she already did last 2023. However, for this magical night, Laura Escanes has opted for a dress full of references to Barcelona that have not gone unnoticed by the TV3 audience.

Laura Escanes with her Campanadas 2024-2025 look David Ruano

The content creator has appeared on screen with a champagne-colored coat with an inverted pyramid structure and with which he has created intrigue about what he was wearing underneath. However, seconds later she showed a white Spanish haute couture design, which was chosen by Laura Escanes herself and Yolanda, creative director of Yolancris, for this occasion.

Laura Escanes and Miki Núñez in their Campanadas 2024-2025 pose David Ruano

Of course, Laura has been part of the design process, as reported by its creative team, and has actively participated from the first moment. It is made of tulle embroidered with crystals on which “an intricate patchwork has been crafted by hand, enriched with golden brushstrokes in jacquard, lurex and guipure in gold-silver tones,” they explain.

Laura Escanes in her posing for Campanadas 2024-2025 David Ruano

These fused materials achieve a honeycomb effect that has been decorated with rhinestone details in the shape of leaves and sea wavesmeticulously recreated with crystals. In addition, the design has a mermaid cut that is most flattering for the silhouette and fits perfectly with the style and essence of Laura Escanes.





One of the most notable details of the piece is the intricate composition on the bust, which It has been handmade with over 60 unique elements on a lace. Likewise, cape sleeves, which is one of the trends of the moment, is another of the distinctive elements of the dress, which It has been combined with dropped shoulder pads with silk manila fringes and crystal beadswhich add movement and shine to the style. Furthermore, it is a characteristic that both Laura and the designer have sought with the aim of breaking with the classic tight-fitting silhouette.

Sketch of the Laura Escanes x Yolancris dress Yolancris

Escanes has completed the look with jewelry from Rabat: an original rose gold and diamond climbing earringsome matching hoop earrings and two ‘minimal’ rings. While, as footwear, she has opted for comfortable gold-tone high-heeled sandals from the brand, also Spanish, Pedro Miralles.

As a ‘beauty look’, the Catalan has worn makeup and a hairstyle in the purest Hollywood style, the work of the ‘make-up artist’ Pablo Macías, who has highlighted the look of the ‘influencer’ with a smoky eye ‘foxy eyes’. Regarding the hairstyle, the nineties references to Jennifer Aniston stand out, as explained by the creative team of the look, with a side-parted updo and Solomonic laces.

In short, it is a style with which Laura aims to demonstrate her passion for ‘made in Spain’ fashion by wearing national pieces and seeks to become a style reference on the most magical night of the year.

GALLERY | The evolution of Laura Escanes’ style

Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email for free every Thursday? Sign up for our Newsletter.