After President Gustavo Petro and the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa, had strong clashes via Twitter after the accusation that Petro made to the prosecutor, Daniel Hernández, for his alleged collaboration with the Clan del Golfo. This discussion ended with the president’s affirmations, in which He assured that he is the head of state and, therefore, the head of Barbosa.

As a result of Petro’s statements, Latin American Prosecutors and Prosecutors signed a letter in which They express their concern about the autonomy of the Public Ministries from other branches of power.

(You may be interested: The Public Force that we will deliver in 2026 has to be faultless: Petro).​

“We reject recent statements from the Colombian executive branch who are unaware of the autonomy and independence of the Colombian Attorney General’s Office and the judicial branch, while violate the separation of powers, hindering the proper exercise of their functions, the defense of democracy and the rule of law“, indicates the letter signed by members of the Ibero-American Association of Public Ministries (AIAMP).

Likewise, the letter points out that in the ‘Lisbon Declaration’ it says that “the autonomy of the Public Ministry vis-à-vis the legislative and executive powers constitutes a guarantee for the equality of citizens before the law, the independence of the courts and the credibility of the justice system”.

(You may be interested in: “Pure and simple racism”: Petro defends Francia Márquez’s trip to Africa).

Gustavo Petro and Francisco Barbosa. Photo: Presidency and TIME

Finally, the signatory Prosecutors and Attorneys express their support for the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and who heads it, that is, Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa and “reaffirm the importance of Prosecutors and Prosecutors being able to carry out their functions without intimidation and undue interference by other branches of public power.”

This letter was signed by the Attorney General of the State of Bolivia, Juan Lanchipa Ponce, the Attorney General of the Republic of Brazil, Augusto Aras, the National Attorney of Chile, Ángel Valencia Vásquez, the Attorney General of Costa Rica, Carlo Díaz Sánchez, among others.

The signatory Prosecutors and Attorneys General, members of the AIAMP, express concern about the acts of pressure against the institutions they lead and the attempts to affect their autonomy and independence. pic.twitter.com/iwDz6lWxuz — AIAMP Presidency (@AIAMP_Pdencia) May 9, 2023

Laura Camila Ramos

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Fedegán launches alert for the ‘ghost of expropriation’ in approval of the PND

‘The Courts and the Government have no problem with each other’: Gustavo Petro

President Petro celebrates the release of Colombians kidnapped in Mexico