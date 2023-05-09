Next Thursday, May 11, the semifinals of the Conference League will begin, one of the semifinals that we will have will face West Ham and AZ. The English are one of the favorite teams to win this European competition.
Next we will review all the information prior to the meeting between English and German
In which stadium is West Ham vs AZ played?
City: London
Stadium: London Stadium
Day and time: Thursday, May 11. 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina.
How can you watch West Ham vs AZ in Spain?
TV channels: Champions League 3 by M+
live streaming: Movistar Plus (website)
How can you watch West Ham vs AZ in Argentina?
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
How can you watch West Ham vs AZ in Mexico?
TV channels: ESPN Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
How can you watch West Ham vs AZ on television in the United States?
Television channel: CBS TUDN
live streaming: ESPN App
How can you watch West Ham vs AZ on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester Utd
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
3-0D
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
4-3D
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
1-2 D
|
Premier League
|
bournemouth
|
0-4V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
ajax
|
1-0V
|
eredivise
|
anderlecht
|
3-0D
|
Conference League
|
anderlecht
|
4-3D
|
Conference League
|
Liverpool
|
1-2 D
|
eredivise
|
anderlecht
|
0-4V
|
Conference League
