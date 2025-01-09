Kira Miró has surprised the viewers of The Revolt with his peculiar entrance. The actress has visited David Broncano’s program to present the new season of Alpha males, which premieres this Friday, January 10 on Netflix.

On all fours, with a raincoat and two water sprayers in his pocketsthis has been the appearance of the performer on stage. An entry that has not left indifferent either the audience or the presenter himself and his team.

“No, no, no,” Broncano repeated while protecting himself with a painting and at the same time Kira Miró shot water at his face. “This is our tradition, David“, recognized the Canarian.

And in the actress’s previous visits to The Resistancethe old program from Jaén, she starred in a similar scene: He entered the set on a zip line and with two water guns.

“This one is dangerous. This jet empties your eye“, Broncano said in reference to one of the sprayers. Finally, guest and presenter have put the ‘fight’ aside and have talked about other topics, such as the characteristics of Canarian slang and Kira Miró’s responses to the ‘ Classic Questions’.