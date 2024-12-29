North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has ordered couples getting divorced be sent to labor camps to atone for their “crimes.” The president wants both members of the couple to serve up to six months, since a separation is seen as “anti-socialist.”

Until recently, only the spouse who requested a divorce was punished, even if he suffered physical abuseas published in the newspaper The Sun.

But now, both spouses will face prison sentences once the divorce is finalized.

Divorces have been increasing rapidly since 2020. With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire country went into lockdown and it was very difficult for most families to make a living. The poor economic conditions They caused the failure of many marriages.

To prevent married couples from separating during this turbulent time, The government began to punish the divorced.

Last year, the state began an education campaign to specifically prevent women from getting divorced.