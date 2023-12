Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 11:36 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Malaga native Kiko Olivas (Antequera, 35 years old) has been experiencing an ordeal with injuries since his arrival in the Cartagena discipline last summer. The former Real Valladolid or Girona footballer, among others, was always life insurance for the defenses…

This content is exclusive for subscribers