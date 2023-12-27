Pep Guardiola's men will say goodbye to the year in their stadium in front of their fans and they will do so against Sheffield United. The Citizens will try to find a victory to rejoin the fight for the Premier League
Below we leave you with all the necessary information ahead of the match between Manchester City and Sheffield United:
In which stadium is Manchester City vs Sheffield United played?
City: Manchester, England
Stadium: Ethad Stadium
Date: Saturday, December 30 Time: 4:00 p.m. in Spain, 11:00 a.m. in Argentina and 8:00 a.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United on television in Argentina?
DirecTV
How can you watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Manchester City vs Sheffield United on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fluminense
|
4-0V
|
Club World Cup
|
Urawa Reds
|
0-3V
|
Club World Cup
|
Crystal Palace
|
2-2E
|
Premier League
|
Red Star
|
2-3V
|
UEL
|
Luton Town
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Luton Town
|
2-3D
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
2-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
0-2D
|
Premier League
Pep Guardiola's men will travel to this match in Liverpool with Kevin De Bruyne missing due to a hamstring injury. The doubts of Haaland, Rodri and Doku are also added.
Sheffield United will also travel with several absences. The players who will not be able to play against Manchester City are: Chris Basham, John Egan, Tom Davies, Coulibaly and Daniel Jebbison
Manchester City:Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Aké, Gvardiol; Bernardo Silva, Rico Lewis, Rodri, Grealish, Foden; Julian Alvarez
Sheffield United: Foderingham; George Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Auston Trusty; James Mcatee, Vini Souza, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer; Oliver Mcburnie, Cameron Archer
Manchester City 4-1 Sheffield United
