Kfir Bibas, the youngest Hamas hostage, turns one year old this Thursday while in captivity after being kidnapped on October 7 at the Nir Oz kibbutz with his parents, Yarden and Shiri, and his brother Ariel, 4 years old; all of them still held in the Gaza Strip with no evidence as to whether they are dead or alive.

Kfir, who was kidnapped before he was nine months old, and his brother Ariel, They are the only children still kidnapped within the enclave after 104 days of warsince October 7, when Hamas committed a brutal attack on Israeli soil that left more than 1,200 dead and 240 hostages.

“It's a lifetime for a baby,” Yosi Shnaider, Shiri's cousin and spokesman for the Bibas family, told Efe about the time Kfir has spent kidnapped.

Ariel, Shiri and Kfir Bibas, kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.

“The saddest birthday in the world,” announced the Forum of Relatives of Hostages and Disappeared Personswhich organized an event this afternoon in Tel Aviv in tribute to Kfir to demand his release.

The armed wing of Hamas, the al Qasam Brigades, announced on November 29 that Shiri Silberman Bibas, 32 years old and of Argentine origin, and her two sons Ariel and Kfir, had died in a bombing by the Israeli Army on the Strip. but they did not provide any evidence in this regard.

A few days later, they published a video of Yarden Bibas, 34 years old – who apparently spent his captivity separated from the rest of his family – in which he asked the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to end the war so that he could be reunited with his wife and children.

“Somehow I can feel that they're still alive. I can't explain it, but that's what I feel. I have no choice,” Shnaider said.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Almost two months later, the Israeli Army has not been able to verify this informationsomething that has happened with other hostages that the Islamist militias have left for dead, so No one from the Argentine-Israeli Bibas family appears on the list of the 27 hostages believed to have died in captivity. of the 136 that still remain in the Strip.

However, the fact that the mother and two minors were not released during the week-long truce in November raised suspicions about whether or not they were alive. There was also speculation that they were in the hands of other Islamist groups with whom Hamas had been unable to establish contact.

In that truce, between November 24 and 30, Hamas released all the minors it held hostage.most of them with their mothers, among the total of 105 hostages who were handed over in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners.

EFE