Italy is preparing to adopt a new 2024-2028 pandemic plan extended to all respiratory pathogens, not just Covid. The document, extremely important given what happened between 2020 and 2022, is in its final stages and will be sent to the State-Regions Conference. At the center is the prevention weapon that allowed us to emerge from the Covid-19 emergency: the vaccine.

The plan – according to what Adnkronos Salute has learned, which had announced the definition of the document at the end of November last year – was written following the indications published by the WHO in 2023 with the document 'Preparedness and Resilience for Emerging Threats Module 1: Planning for respiratory pathogen pandemics Version 1.0'.

The plan is an evolution of the previous one and provides very concrete and clear measures: the strengthening of prevention departments, for example. But also theexpansion of the laboratory network of microbiology and virology, the strengthening research, especially in its translational aspects. It is clear that a staff allocation is foreseen for the prevention departments.