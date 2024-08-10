Kevin Quintero responded in the qualifying heats of the keirin of track cycling of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, by securing a direct place in the quarter-finals this Saturday.

Quintero ran as part of the fourth series with Nick Wammes, Luca Spiegel, Mikhail Yakovlev, Jai Angsuthasawit and Kwesi Browne.

Quintero and Yakovlev advanced to the next round, finishing as the top two finishers in the competition.

The other Colombian, Christian Ortega, He was in the fifth series and was not in the top two and is going to the play-offs.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be held this Sunday in one of the last track cycling competitions of the Games.

