Again, no videos have been leaked yet, but several details about the game in development have emerged on Reddit, which looks to be a really interesting evolution after DOOM Eternal.

Something similar had already happened at the time of the first presentation of DOOM in 2016, shown for the first time during QuakeCon but never leaked, confirming the remarkable loyalty of the id Software community to the developers.

QuakeCon 2024 attendees got a first look at a closed-door presentation Of DOOM: The Dark Ages of which no videos have been leaked but which appears to have had a really very positive impact on the public, with enthusiastic reactions and first details emerging on the game in development.

The first testimonies

On Reddit there have been some testimonies from users who attended the presentation, but it should still be taken into account that at the moment these are just rumors.

In any case, the information below, although very vague, could be considered spoilers, so you have been warned.

The video reportedly featured gameplay segments commentated by Hugo Martin, the team’s creative director, expanding a bit on elements seen in the DOOM: The Dark Ages announcement trailer. The game is still in alpha versionbut it already demonstrates many peculiar characteristics.

Based on what we’ve seen, it looks like the maps are much more open than seen in previous chapters, but there is less insistence on verticality than in DOOM Eternal, with jumps having a less central function and seeming more inherent to combat.

In the game they seem to be confirmed 3 melee weapons: a flail that allows you to collect ammunition, a club, and a fist that creates chained electric shocks between enemies.

The chainsaw shield also has movement-related functions, and can be thrown at enemies and recalled. Furthermore, Glory Kills, or executions, seem to have been modified to make them more controllable by the player, who can decide how to carry them out from time to time.

Other new and previously unseen weapons for the series were also shown, as well as gameplay sections where you ride the dragon seen in the Altan trailer, the large mech also featured in the game’s first trailer.