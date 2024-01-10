The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, topped the headlines of the Indian media, and his meeting with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

In their front-page reports, Indian newspapers emphasized the depth of relations between the two countries, and that the visit is one of the most prominent events in the vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, which began yesterday and was inaugurated by Modi, with His Highness the President being the main guest.

For its part, the Indian Express newspaper said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen to undertake a three-kilometre promotional tour with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in Ahmedabad, pointing out that the tour started from the airport and lasted 15 minutes to Indira Bridge in Ahmedabad, and a large number of people gathered on both sides of the road to welcome them.

She pointed out that banners were erected along the road to welcome His Highness the President of the State.

The newspaper added in a lengthy report that, before the promotional tour, Modi received His Highness the President, may God protect him, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, explaining that after the reception, Modi was keen to welcome His Highness the President, and posted on his account on the “X” website. (Previously Twitter): “Welcome to India, my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. It is an honor for me to have you visit us.”

In the same context, the Indian Times newspaper said on the front page that to strengthen Indian-UAE relations before the vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, where Several memorandums of understanding were signed.

The newspaper emphasized that this meeting between His Highness the President of the State and Modi is the fourth between them in less than seven months, as the two leaders praised the rapid development of the Emirati-Indian partnership, and reaffirmed their commitment to working for a prosperous life for the two peoples.

As for the Hindustan Times newspaper, it confirmed that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is one of the most prominent events in the vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, and will enhance investment and trade relations between the two countries.