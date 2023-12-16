Saturday, December 16, 2023, 10:17 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

He remembers his brother, Joaquín, three years younger, in his publication 'La familia Chico de Guzmán. Genealogy of a Murcian lineage, 15th-20th centuries', that one of the reasons that led him to the preparation of this print was “my affection for Cehegín. Since I was born, in the year 40 of the previous century, my most childhood memories are linked to this city. “I still remember when my brother José María and I, in June, after finishing school, came here, together with grandparents María and Joaquín (Condes de Abajo), stopping for a couple of days in Mota del Cuervo.”

This paragraph is worth insisting on the invisible bond that united the former IV Count of Campillos and president of the Hospital de la Real Piedad de Cehegín Foundation with this beautiful town in the Northwest. Yesterday afternoon, the City Council received, “with deep regret”, the sad news of the death of José María Chico de Guzmán y García-Nava, born in Zaragoza on November 20, 1937 and a ceheginero by adoption.

An agricultural engineer by training, like his father, from whom he inherited the county, and a graduate in Law, he has played a fundamental role on the board of the Hospital de la Real Piedad and attending to its needs. A prominent role in this institution dedicated to the care of the elderly, from where they mourned the loss of the person who served as president. The Hospital, founded in 1891 as a shelter for the needy, has a deep history linked to the Chico de Guzmán family. In fact, the Foundation was carried out by the will of Pedro María, III Count of Real Piedad, whose generous legacy allowed the creation of a new hospital to replace the old one of La Concepción. Currently, the Hospital de la Real Piedad plays a crucial role in caring for the elderly throughout the Region through concerts with the Imas and the INSS, and José María never ignored this family legacy.

The mayor of Cehegín, Alicia del Amor, yesterday joined the pain of the Chico de Guzmán family, expressed her condolences and highlighted the humanitarian and administrative work of the person who left yesterday. Rest in peace.