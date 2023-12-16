Home page World

From: Daniel Geradtz

Hafize Gaye Erkan, head of the Turkish central bank, is a victim of high inflation. She can't find an affordable apartment.

Istanbul – The rental market in the Turkish capital Istanbul is tense. The bottleneck is apparently so severe that it doesn't stop even high earners. Hafize Gaye Erkan, head of the Turkish central bank since June, says she has not found a place to stay.

“We didn't find any accommodation in Istanbul. It’s terribly expensive,” she said in an interview with the newspaper published on Saturday Hurriyet. “We stayed with my parents.”

Erkan lived in the United States for 20 years before returning to Turkey to take up her new position at the helm of the central bank. The 44-year-old has worked in management positions for Goldman Sachs in the past, among others. “Is it possible that Istanbul has become more expensive than Manhattan?” she asks.

There has been unstoppable inflation in Turkey for several months. Last month the inflation rate was 62 percent compared to November last year. Rents in Istanbul rose by 77.1 percent in the same period. Bahçesehir University found this out in a study.

According to experts, rent controls have the opposite effect

The Turkish government has made regulations that cap the rent increase at a maximum of 25 percent. But the mechanism seems to work poorly. According to experts, it means that landlords are now trying to evict their tenants from the properties – sometimes using illegal means. This means they can set higher prices for new rentals.

For the Turkish journalist Muhammed Kafadar, however, one thing is certain: “In Turkey, landlords are always seen as bad guys, but of course they are not. So we officially have inflation of 83 percent. “How can you expect that a 25 percent rent increase is enough for someone whose only income is renting out an apartment,” he said in an interview last year Deutschlandfunk culture.

The price increase particularly affects people with low incomes and pensioners. It is becoming increasingly difficult for them to make a living with the few resources they have.