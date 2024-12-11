This Tuesday the guests said goodbye to Pasapalabra who have accompanied Rosa and Manu the last three days: José Corbacho, Chiqui Fernández, Natalia Ferviú and Carles Sans.

It was precisely Corbacho who had a ‘tense’ clash with Roberto Leal from the first day, when he confessed that “my mother is a big fan of yours, Jorge Fernández”, joking with the Sevillian.

The host of the program returned it to him by making a portrait characterizing him as Mr. Potato, but the comedian highlighted in last Monday’s installment that, in reality, His mother was “a big fan of Juanra Bonet”.

“Applause for him. The king of mambo, the king of the word, of the verb, of salsa José Corbacho!“, Leal introduced him this Tuesday. “By the way, in previous programs I told you that my mother was a fan of Jorge Fernández and Juanra Bonet,” the guest recalled.

“When I got home he hit me with the shoefrom afar, in the old way, and he told me: Tell Roberto that I am a big fan of Roberto Leal,” Corbacho conveyed to the Sevillian.

Both, excited, merged into a hug: “How beautiful!” Leal exclaimed, while the comedian told him: “Come into my arms, you don’t deserve it”.

However, the master of ceremonies of Pasapalabra I didn’t have it all together before the hug: “I thought you were going to say Arturo Valls. A kiss for your mother,” he concluded.