Maybe Alexander Zorniger just wanted to see how his old protégé was doing again: Tim Lemperle had developed tremendously as a loan player last season under the coach at SpVgg Greuther Fürth and is now one of the top performers at 1. FC Köln. Zorniger, who was released by Kleeblatt in October, came to the Jahn Sports Park on Sunday afternoon to watch the second division duel between the teams from the two cathedral cities.

The entertainment value remained at a manageable level in the wet and cold weather, but at least Zorniger got to see a very strong action from his former student: Lemperle scored after a good half hour after a brilliant pass from Florian Kainz past Jahn keeper Felix Gebhardt, who was storming out of his goal 1-0 for Cologne (33rd). And immediately afterwards he grabbed his thigh – the sprint into the box had probably put undue strain on at least one muscle fiber. The goalscorer had to go out and watch from the bench as he ultimately became the match winner.

His sense of achievement was to remain the only goal of the day, once again the Upper Palatinate team left the pitch as losers – the unsatisfactory end to another sobering week with the 0-0 draw in the basement duel at Eintracht Braunschweig and the 0-3 defeat in the DFB Cup round of 16 against the VfB Stuttgart. Because none of the immediate competitors scored points on matchday 15, Jahn, as bottom of the table, is still four points behind SSV Ulm in relegation place 16. Things have been anything but smooth, especially in attack – since the 1-0 home win against Elversberg on On November 2nd, Regensburg didn’t score a goal in a competitive game, that’s 524 minutes.

The Jahn team once again presented itself as stable, especially defensively. It took a quarter of an hour before Gebhardt had to use all his skills for the first time to deal with a header from Cologne’s Dominique Heintz. Unfortunately, defender Kai Pröger deflected this attempt slightly with his arm, which is why the video assistant called for a penalty. But Gebhardt also brilliantly parried this one, kicked by Dejan Ljubicic.

Former professional Oliver Hein succeeds CEO Hans Rothammer

Because he was powerless to counter Lemperle’s attempt another 14 minutes later and his offensive colleagues didn’t take advantage of their few chances, Gebhardt was asked by the Sky reporter after the game whether Jahn actually had enough quality for this league: “The fact that we’re not suitable for the second division, that I don’t see it that way.” In general, they don’t give up: “We have to do more, force luck even more.” Coach Andreas Patz also didn’t want to be fooled: “We defend a lot and are on the right track. There’s a lack of a sense of achievement so that the boys can get their faith back.”

There was one at the end of the week, at least for former professional Oliver Hein. As SSV Jahn announced, the supervisory board unanimously elected the 34-year-old previous sports director to succeed Hans Rothammer, who voluntarily left office at the end of the year, as chairman of the club’s board.