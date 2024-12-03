Jaguar Type 00. This is the name of the first car of the new Jaguar. It breaks with everything established until now, but at the same time the British brand returns to its origins by applying the “Copy nothing” philosophy of Sir William Lyonsthe founder of Jaguar. And it does so with an electric car of biblical dimensions and very striking proportions that will serve as the basis for the brand’s future models.

Jaguar is transforming into a completely electric brand and its first car will be a GT sedan derived from the prototype we see here today, the Jaguar Type 00. Why this name? The Type prefix is ​​a direct reference to the brand’s heritage, a nomenclature that began with the E-Type. The first zero alludes to tailpipe emissions, while the second refers to the “zero car” of this new lineage.

Jaguar has presented this new prototype at the Miami Art Weekthe epicenter of the world art scene for six days, which is already a declaration of intent. Design takes on enormous importance and embodies Jaguar’s new identity. And you may like it or not, but it is original, different and risky.

The wheels are 23 inches. The total length is not announced, but it is colossal.

The Jaguar Type 00 attracts attention wherever you look at it: from its elongated hood to the typical roof line. fastbackpassing through huge 23-inch wheels. Knowing the size of the wheels, we can get an idea of ​​the enormous dimensions of the vehicle.

The rear three-quarter view is also very powerful, with that boat shape at the back that creates a very powerful hip and a very powerful silhouette. All this accompanied by a super marked waist and straight and decisive lines, without ambiguity. Jaguar calls “Exuberant modernism” to this new design philosophy, which started from a completely blank sheet of paper to break with everything before.

Jaguar calls this design language “Lush Modernism.”

Its gigantic hood is combined with a very square front, divided into three sections and without a grill -just a relief imitating a grille-. Being electric, it does not need supply air inlets. This view is completed by two really slim headlights. The body has a spectacular silhouette and colossal size, although Jaguar does not specify its measurements.

The photo of a rectangular grill that Jaguar advanced a few days ago corresponds to the rear, where the concepts It doesn’t even have pilots… At least at first glance. Behind that kind of horizontal grill that looks like a refrigeration device the rear lights are hiddenwhich occupy the entire width of the rear.

Under that rear ‘grill’ the rear lights are hidden.

Apparently it doesn’t have rearview mirrors or side cameras either… But it also has them. The cameras are hidden in the small golden piece right between the door and the wheel, a ingot hand-finished brass. However, the test vehicle that we could see with camouflage had conventional mirrors.

A detail that will probably be carried over to the model that will hit the market is the lack of rear moona controversial resource already used by the Polestar 4. Rear vision is left to the camera system.

An interior no less spectacular

Inside, brass, travertine and textile fabric predominate.

When the two striking doors are opened, which open upward and forward (Jaguar calls them “butterfly wings”), they reveal a modernist interior of proportions as exuberant as those of the exterior. Faced with the brutalism of the exterior, minimalism prevails here.

In the cabinstake three lines of brass with hand-made finishes that cross the entire interior, with a 3.2 meter long central column that separates the two floating instrument panels. Three materials predominate inside the Type 00: brass, travertine and fabric. Two screens are hidden under the dashboard panels, one for the driver and another in front of the co-pilot.

Two huge screens are hidden under the dashboard.

A new platform with 770 km of autonomy in its first car

He concepts that Jaguar has presented anticipates the electric car that will be presented at the end of 2025. This first production model of the new Jaguar will be a four-door GT that Jaguar wants to position one step above Porsche or BMW, closer to Bentley. Having good technology will be essential and that is why Jaguar has developed a completely new platform called JEA (Jaguar Electric Architecture).

The silhouette is spectacular from all angles.

It is a platform developed exclusively for electric cars that, in the production model, will reach a autonomy of 770 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. Jaguar also promises a very powerful fast charge, capable of recovering 321 kilometers of autonomy in 15 minutes.

The first store will not be in London, or even in the United Kingdom

Jaguar’s transformation will also affect the sales model. There will be no traditional dealerships but stores more similar to high-luxury fashion boutiques.

The new Jaguars will be sold in boutique stores.

Jaguar will open a select group of stores around the world and, as strange as it may sound, the first of them will not be in London. The first new Jaguar store will open in the heart of the Paris luxury fashion districtin district VIII.