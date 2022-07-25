Experience in Formula E offered to Jaguar a new technological point of view in terms of energy efficiency on its cars. Motor racing, albeit to a lesser extent than in the past, continues to offer potentially useful improvements for everyday driving, and the same rules apply to electric as in the past.

Knowing exactly when to use power during a race and when to make the most of energy recovery through regenerative braking is essential to achieving the best performance in a Formula E race. In preparation for each round of the championship, the Jaguar TCS Racing team creates a highly detailed model of each circuit so you can try it out in the simulator. This allows you to start setting up strategiesensuring that riders always press the accelerator at the optimum moment, allowing them to save as much energy as possible.

Software lessons learned from this process helped develop the Predictive Energy Optimization (PEO) feature for the Jaguar F-PACE P400e and E-PACE P300e PHEV models. Entering a destination in the navigation of the Pivi Pro infotainment system gives PEO an overview of the journey (up to a maximum of 650 km) which it breaks down into 100-meter segments for analysis. Taking into account a large amount of GPS map data, including road types – and the average speeds on them, along with slopes – PEO makes an informed decision on how to best use the powertrain at each stage: prioritizing the electric motor in urban areas to provide zero tailpipe emissions, for example, or the Ingenium petrol engine on highways. The system also ensures that you have at least six kilometers of EV range in reserve, ready for implementation in the final stage of the journey and allowing you to arrive at your destination with zero tailpipe emissions.

Additionally, the Eco Coach function – featured in the Jaguar XE, XF, E-PACE and F-PACE MEVs – uses intelligent algorithms to help drivers develop a smoother and more efficient driving style by reading the road ahead of them and suggesting when. take off, maximizing the benefits of regenerative braking. Eco Coach technology is comparable to lifting and coasting cycles that drivers Mitch Evans and Sam Bird use to optimize energy use during an E-Prix.