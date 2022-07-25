After Shueisha with her MANGA Plus it is finally the turn of SQUARE ENIXwhich has recently made both accessible website what app of Manga Up! in English, accessible to readers from all over the world. Both the site and the app are accessible for free.

What can we find in this service? Here are offered some historical and highly appreciated series such as Fullmetal Alchemist, Soul Eater, Pandora Hearts and many others, but it will also be possible to find more recent works such as Kakegurui, My Dress-Up Darling, Toilet-bound Hanako-kun and much more!

At the time of this news, both the website and the app have no other language options than English.

