Do you want to have an organized home? A fully equipped kitchen is one of the most important and necessary investments, as it provides functionality and style to your space, and also optimizes its use, offering a place to prepare and enjoy your meals. with comfort and efficiency, therefore, we present you a wooden piece of furniture that will keep everything organized in your kitchen.

Bodega Aurrera, the champion of low prices, offers a wide variety of integral kitchens, available in different sizes and designs to adapt to any type of space and need. In addition, Mamá Lucha has reduced the price of an integral kitchen by $18,200 so that you don’t miss out on this incredible offer. It is the Madesa Glamy 315cm MB Modular Complete Integral Kitchen. Which from a cost of $46,199 you can now buy for $27,999 or up to 12 months without interest of $2,333.25

Features of the Madesa Glamy Complete Modular Integral Kitchen



A complete and modern kitchen, perfect for bringing comfort and practicality to your daily life. Discover this version with countertop of the Glamy line by Madesa, designed to offer you the best experience in your kitchen, made with high quality items, it has aluminum handles, drawers with telescopic slides, doors with hinges with shock absorber and gas piston for the tilting door.

◉ The worktop increases the useful space in the kitchen and can be used both for organizing items and for quick meals.

◉ It is a planned kitchen, since it has several loose modules that can be organized according to the needs of your environment.

◉ Allows the placement of stainless steel or stone sinks, in the size of 120 cm x 52 cm.

◉ The 80 cm cabinet includes an MDP worktop that can be cut for the installation of a cooktop.

◉ The kitchen has adjustable PVC legs and a removable MDP base that fits together easily, ideal for easy cleaning.

◉ The kitchen structure has a brown wood pattern finish, and the doors and fronts are white, made of Polyester Paint with 7 layers of protection against the effects of alcohol, water and heat.

Measures:



◉ Height: 225 cm

◉ Width: 315 cm

◉ Depth: 52 cm in the cabinets and in the tower, 31 cm in the overhead cabinets and 45 cm in the bench

Items included

◉ 70 cm Quente Tower: Three doors and three niches

◉ 120 cm overhead: Two doors

◉ 120cm Cabinet: Two doors and three drawers (Does not include countertop.)

◉ 80 cm overhead: A tilting door

◉ 80 cm cabinet: Two doors and worktop

◉ 115 cm bench