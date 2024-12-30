Italian media link the arrest of the reporter with the arrest in Milan of an Iranian trafficker by order of the United States, which requests his extradition





Iran is using the Italian journalist Cecilia Sala -29 years old-, detained in Tehran on December 19, as a tool of pressure against Rome. A diplomatic battle is being played out on the journalist’s skin in which…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only