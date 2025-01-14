Iñigo Martínez will be out for a month. The medical tests carried out this morning on the Basque centre-back have confirmed that he suffers a tear in the femoral biceps of his right thigh. Therefore, the Barça defender’s approximate time out will be around four weeks, according to what the club announced this Tuesday.

The 33-year-old center back had to be substituted in the 28th minute of the Spanish Super Cup final between Barça and Real Madrid after he had to drop to the ground due to a physical problem that prevented him from continuing on the field. The Basque noticed a puncture in his hamstrings and asked the bench for a change. Ronald Araújo came in his place.

This sensitive loss for Hansi Flick has a significant impact on his lineup, since both Iñigo Martínez and Pau Cubarsí had established themselves as the centre-back duo that the German mostly opted for. With the Basque’s muscle injury, Araújo once again regains prominence at a time when his situation at the club is unclear given the siren songs he receives from other teams, with Juventus in first position.





Iñigo’s loss opens a window of opportunity for the Uruguayan to once again demonstrate that his role is essential in the culé team. His contract expires in 2026 and negotiations to renew it are still open. The Uruguayan received an offer in this regard last year and has another this season, but there is still no response.