The goalkeeper was the big surprise in the eleven and had a remarkable game. It was not easy to face a duel of such demand after only playing one match (Barbastro in the Cup) in many months, but he demonstrated his virtues: experience, magnificent positioning and great security up front. His first dubious exit was just an anecdote. He finished with stops, with 42 of 49 in passes and being infallible in the six exits from above that Barça needed. Also highlighting the meeting of Iñigo Martínez who is key with the ball (four out of nine on the move) and also defensively. The second goal came from his aggressive anticipation.