“Vedomosti”: in the Russian Federation they want to introduce punishment for violating special measures from Putin’s decrees

The Russian authorities want to introduce punishment for violating special measures from the counter-sanction decrees of Russian President Vladimir Putin. About it reports Vedomosti newspaper citing sources close to the government and the Central Bank.

For example, it is planned to introduce liability for failure to comply with measures to respond to restrictions on oil prices. Supplies of Russian oil and petroleum products are prohibited to foreign legal entities and individuals if contracts directly or indirectly provide for the use of price ceilings.

The development of the bill is supervised by the Russian Ministry of Justice. Large businesses are also aware of the preparation of such regulation. According to sources close to the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, they were warned that this initiative was being considered.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed to the publication that the bill is being developed. We are talking about introducing a separate article on violation of special measures into the Code of Administrative Offenses (CAO).

In August 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law improving the application of special economic measures against foreign citizens and companies. In particular, the document sets out the rules for establishing a ban on financial transactions and blocking funds and property.

A year earlier, the head of state signed a decree on special measures in the fuel and energy sector in connection with the unfriendly actions of foreign states.