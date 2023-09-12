The floods that devastated the city of Derna, in eastern Libya, left more than 2,300 dead, the spokesman for the emergency services of the internationally recognized Tripoli government told AFP on Tuesday.

Usama Ali, spokesperson for these services, which have a team in Derna, indicated that The floods caused by Storm Daniel caused “more than 2,300 deaths” and about 7,000 injuries.

Among the victims are three volunteers from the Libyan Red Crescent who were helping people affected by the floods, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Tuesday.

Qualified by experts as an “extreme in terms of the amount of water fall” phenomenon, Storm Daniel affected Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria in recent days, leaving 27 dead.

Eastern Libya is home to the main oil fields and terminals. The National Oil Company (NOC) has declared a “state of maximum alert” and “suspended flights” between production centers, where activity has been drastically reduced.

Meanwhile, an official from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said: The rains and floods have left an “enormous” death toll that could amount to thousands since there are about 10,000 missing.

“We do not have definitive figures” at the moment, Tamer Ramadan said at the UN’s regular press briefing in Geneva, warning that “the number of missing is approaching 10,000.”

🚨| BREAKING! Libya 🇱🇾 is going through severe flooding may Allah ease their affairs. the number of deaths from the flood exceeded 2000 people. May Allah protect the whole ummah. pic.twitter.com/ZSYd4y3usX — Allah Islam Quran (@AllahGreatQuran) September 11, 2023

Ramadan hopes to have more precise information on the number of victims throughout the day.

“The humanitarian needs far exceed the capabilities of the Libyan Red Crescent and even those of the government”Ramadan explained live from Tunisia.

Francis expresses his ‘deep’ pain

Pope Francis expressed his “deep” pain on Tuesday for the dead and missing caused by Cyclone Daniel as it passed through Libya and thanked emergency personnel for their rescue efforts.

Francis, as usual, conveyed his condolences in a telegram sent by his Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to the Apostolic Nuncio to Libya, established in Rabat, Monsignor Savio Hon Tai-Fai.

Devastating floods have left more than 2,000 people dead and thousands missing in Libya after torrential rain. The situation in Derna is catastrophic. Part of the city has been wiped off the map. (Libyan press agency).#LibyaFloods #Lybia pic.twitter.com/gU2qtbXKRY — Remnant Man (@remnantman1) September 12, 2023

“His Holiness Pope Francis is deeply saddened by the immense loss of life and destruction caused by the floods in eastern Libya,” reads the letter, published today by the Holy See.

The pontiff assures his prayers to Libyans for “the souls of the deceased and for all those who mourn their loss”.

“His Holiness also expresses his heartfelt spiritual closeness to the wounded, to those who fear for their missing loved ones, and to the emergency personnel providing rescue and assistance. The Pope invokes upon all those affected blessings of consolation, strength, and perseverance,” he concludes. the telegram.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from AFP and EFE