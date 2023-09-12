Hobbies | The gymnastics association forbids elementary school children foreign camps and competitions, as well as expensive costumes

From the beginning of next year, gymnasts under the age of ten will not be allowed to compete or camp abroad, according to the Finnish Gymnastics Federation.

Finland The gymnastics association announced on Tuesday new alignmentwith which it aims to strengthen the realization of children’s rights in the everyday life of gymnastics clubs.

The mandatory points of the alignment are intended, among other things, to cut down on increased costs, which helps to provide more equal opportunities for the hobby.

One of the most significant changes is that in the future children can participate in foreign competitions, events and camps at the earliest in the year they turn ten.

From 2026, that age limit is to be raised to 12 years. According to the Gymnastics Association, a similar age limit is already in use in Sweden and Norway.

As another tangible cost-cutting factor, the price of competition uniforms will be capped at 150 euros.

At the turn of the year the policy that will come into force is intended to strongly guide the activities of children under the age of 12. It contains recommendations for older underage gymnasts.

The gymnastics association’s press release states that the policy brings together many practices that already exist in clubs and have been found to work. In addition to costs, they concern, among other things, group divisions, coaches’ responsibilities and giving feedback.

“A lot of good work has been done in the clubs, and the policy helps the clubs to integrate the rights of the child more closely into their everyday lives. With the help of the guidelines, we also aim to take into account sustainable development and offer more equal opportunities for hobbies”, executive director of the association Maria Laakso states.