Simeone decided to break the silence about his differences with his ex-wife, dancer and model, Carolina Baldini, which led them to separate in 2010.

The 52-year-old criticized his ex-wife for constantly talking about the details of their separation to the press, and told the Argentine newspaper, “La Nacion”, “I am tired that Carolina is still talking after 15 years” of disagreements.

He continued, “I never talked about what happened and the pain it caused,” but she “keeps talking like no one remembers. I’m tired of trying to take care of my children and protect them from that.”

Simeone added firmly: “There is no going back. She (Carolina) has broken the family laws and I am running out of patience.”

Simeone was responding to statements made by Carolina recently, when she said that the separation took place in a “friendly way”, noting that she was the decision-maker in 2010, while Simeone was coaching the Argentine team San Lorenzo.

She continued, “I did everything for the relationship and there was nothing else I could do. The love was over. We were parting and I went back to my modeling career.”

And press reports indicated that Carolina’s relationship with another man was behind her crisis with Simeone, who first forgave her in an attempt to save the family, but the problems later exacerbated.

Simeone has 5 children, 3 from his first marriage (Carolina), and two daughters from model Carla Pereira, whom he married secretly in 2019.