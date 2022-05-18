The novel by chapters Kylian Mbappé, which is debated between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, “is practically finished”announced the striker himself, promising an outcome “well before” the French team’s matches in June.

The concentration of the ‘Bleus’ for the four games in June in the League of Nations is scheduled for Saturday May 28, the date by which ‘Kyky’ will presumably have announced his decision, so as not to overshadow the news of the world champion.

(Byron Castillo: lawyer from Ecuador speaks in front of the case)

(Rafael Santos Borré: a path of goals to succeed in Europe)

(Biniam Girmay: the story of the first Afro to win the Giro d’Italia)

The same day, Real Madrid will play a new Champions League final in Saint-Denis and he will know if he will be able to count in his ranks next year with a player he has been courting for years.

For the Madrid sports newspaper Marca, the end is already written: “The striker and the white club closed the agreement last week.”

On Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 May, “coinciding with Mbappé’s visit to Madrid” with his teammate Achraf Hakimi, trained at Real Madrid, “these were the days in which everything became clear and in which any doubts that might exist were cleared up,” adds the newspaper.

Marca points out that the general director of Real Madrid, José Ángel Sánchez, “He took the lead, parking other matters that he planned to close during those days.”



For the Madrid newspaper, Mbappé will sign “for five years” with “a multimillion-dollar termination clause.” This soap opera experienced a new episode on Sunday night, but the intrigue has not been clarified much.

Shortly after being crowned best player in Ligue 1 for the third consecutive time at the UNFP Trophies, the world champion flew to Qatar to join his PSG teammates, who are on a two-day tour of the Gulf country.

Open secret

“It won’t take long” for the decision, Mbappé replied in the mixed zone of the event. Before going with the national team?, he was asked. “No, before, before, before, quite a bit before,” repeated the striker.

The coach Didier Deschamps, who is due to announce his payroll for the June games against Denmark on Thursday, the double appointment with Croatia, and Austria, would not be very comfortable with a window in which there was more talk of signings than purely sports.

In September, Antoine Griezmann had closed from Strasbourg, where Les Bleus faced Bosnia (1-1) his return on loan to Atlético de Madrid. And in March, Mbappé inflamed the concentration of France after his refusal to participate in some commercials of the French Federation.

The player often repeats that he does not appreciate being the center of attention, and while he does not shy away from his star status, he prefers to clear his future before returning to Clairefontaine.

Last match with PSG

Could it be on Saturday, against Metz at the Parc des Princes on the last day of Ligue 1, your last game in the French championship?

Mbappé still aspires to a fourth consecutive title of top scorer in L1. At the moment he leads Monegasque Wissam Ben Yedder by one goal (25-24).

PSG fans fear that he will take advantage of this occasion to announce his goodbye. But he could also announce that he is staying. Whatever his decision, all parties hope to know as soon as possible the future of the player called to dominate his sport in the next decade.

PSG have a lot to lose if Mbappé leaves, sportingly, financially -contract ends and the club will not receive any compensation – and symbolically, because the Qatari owners would see their star change his shirt before the World Cup organized in his country. But if it changes air, would it only be to Madrid?

Liverpool, where Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané are not sure of continuing, or Bayern Munich, who will lose Robert Lewandowski, are ambitious and rich enough to try. Although it would be a totally unexpected script for the end of the saga.

(Biniam Girmay: unusual withdrawal from the Giro d’Italia 2022)

(Robert Lewandowski: they reveal what he talked about his future on the phone)

AFP