He Government of Salvador Illa has again approved the draft law for the eradication of theasbestos to Catalonia. It is derived from mateix text that will agree on the execution of the republic Pere Aragones the maig passat and that it is not going to be processed because the legislature is going to end hastily. He Executive Council plan the project Parliament for further debate and approval during the 2025: The forecast is that the processing will take about 10 months, in which the allegations can be presented.

The new legal framework will allow progress in the elimination of fiber cement in buildings and facilities and will provide administrations with community regulation. Behold sanctions from fines to 100,000 euros for owners who fail to complete the removal orders; create a certificate of presence of fiber cement for the transactions of buy, sell or convertible; or a infrastructure plan which specifies who will need to be promoted to eliminate the 2 or 3 million tons of asbestos that remain.

Tot i that the 2022 It is going to prohibit the use, production and commercialization of asbestosStat In any format, the materials that are already installed or in use will be able to be maintained until the end of the production. useful life. In the darrers, various sectoral actions have been taken to eradicate it, so that this problem has also been addressed in a transversal way.

The head of the Government and Minister of Territory, Habitatge and Ecological TransitionSílvia Panequehas stated that the eradication of asbestos “is not a minor issue”, since it has many indirect effects and “represents a big problem for public health“. Consider that a large part of these materials have reached the end of their useful life or have arrived and are about to be removed, since they will be installed between the 60s and the end of the 80s.

Paneque has confirmed that the new law is “pioneer to the State of Europe” because it addresses the problem in a way crossso that all policies would be integrated into a common framework “to be more effective.” Measurement will also promote coordination and cooperation between all public administrations to maximally accelerate this process, and will inform and sensitize citizens and workers.

Sanctions and certification of asbestos presence

One of the novelties of the regulations is that it contemplates fines of 100,000 euros for those individuals who commit serious infractions, such as failing to comply with the asbestos removal order in self-owned properties. There are also three types of fines, including persons who handle the material without complying with the patient safety requirements. Paneque has made it clear that over the course of the registration period, modifications could occur in the sanctioning regime.

A further measure is a certificate of the presence of asbestos in the transactions of buy, sell d’habitatges d’abans de 2022 or en els contractes de lloguera similar eina to the energy certification of current habitats. Also important is the protection of people who, even if they are not professionally involved in asbestos removal, end up manipulating these substances or are in contact with maintenance employees or employees.

Looking ahead to 2025, the regulations foresee a game of 10 million for subsidies related to the removal of fiber cement. Paneque has highlighted that “the Government’s full plan is that this item is structural and sustainable until the end of 2032”, and that the EU has set a data limit. Furthermore, the regulations also contemplate any wine 300,000 euros more for the hiring of personnel.

Asbestos censuses

The law project foresees collaboration between the Generalitat and the rest of the Catalan administrations, especially the councils. In this sense, the Government has affirmed that it is incorporating the recommendations that the Trustee of Greugeswith reference to the state regulations that oblige the town councils to provide a census of the presence of this material in its municipal terms as of April 2023. To this end, the Generalitat is promoting a project to create a census of immigrants in Catalonia by 2028.