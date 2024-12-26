“We must not allow ourselves to be carried away by speeches that seek to divide us or by speeches full of hate,” warns the head of the Generalitat.



12/26/2024



Updated at 9:09 p.m.





Hope for 2025 and brotherhood for all. This is the double message you sent today Salvador Illa, president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, in his message on the occasion of the Christmas holidays that the regional president delivers on Saint Stephen’s night, …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only