Hungary took over the EU Council Presidency on July 1

Hungary has begun its six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU). The country is taking over the baton from Belgium to hand it over to Poland at the end of December, reports TASS.

It is noted that Budapest will head the Council of the EU in the face of serious disagreements with the leadership of the European Union on some issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and migration.

Difficult relations with Brussels even influenced the choice of the chairmanship motto: “Let’s make Europe great again!” This motto is reminiscent of the election slogan of former US leader Donald Trump, who is not supported by the current leadership of the European Union. Despite this, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban openly takes his side.