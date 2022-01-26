Hockey Roope Hintz’s scoring streak continued with a wrist, Sebastian Aho lurking in front of the goal took Hurricanes to extra time

Dallas Stars ’Roope Hintz extended his points tube for the fifth consecutive game, with Hurricanes’ Sebastian Ahon hitting the net twice.

In the NHL The Dallas Stars were in a winning streak again. This time, the New Jersey Devils were defeated, losing 1-5 goals to their visitors.

Dallas started the game by firing a 4-0 lead into the first minute of the second set.

Stars’ Finns were in a good mood. Roope Hintz extended their score for the fifth consecutive match with one goal and one pass.

Defender Jani Hakanpää scored one goal on an empty net at the end of the game. Joel Kiviranta and Miro Heiskanen took the entry point to the man.

However, the Dallas superstar was an attacker Joe Pavelskiwho scored two goals and gave two passes.

Hintz have scored 4 + 5 = 9 in five matches. There have been 19 goals and 17 assists throughout the season.

The win for Dallas was fourth in the tube.

Carolina At home, the Hurricanes took a 4-3 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights Sebastian Ahon with paint. The Finnish striker had already scored one goal for his team Teuvo Teräväinen from the feed.

Aho’s season balance is now 19. He has 25 assists.

On the team’s Twitter account, Aho got the incense he deserved from his overtime goal.

Anton Lundell in turn scored one goal and baited another as the Florida Panthers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5–3 away.

As a guest of the New York Islanders, the Philadelphia Flyers slipped into another loss as the home team took a 4-3 win. The Philadelphia Loss Pipe is already 13 matches long.

Flyers defender Keith Yandle however, got to make NHL Superman history when he played his 965th consecutive regular season game.

Yandle’s stunning game tube began in March 2009 in the ranks of the Phoenix Coyotes, according to the NHL website. In addition to Philadelphia, he has also amassed games in the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers.

“We want this evening to be special to Keith,” Flyers coach Mike Yeo said before the game.

“This is an incomprehensible achievement. When you think about how hard it is for an athlete to play in this league and how hard it is to play around uniformly, the achievement is staggering. It says a lot about him and his love for the sport, and we’re happy to be a part of it, ”Yeo said.

Yandle’s record was second in statistics in the NHL in the 1970s and 1980s. Doug Jarvis. The record has been held by Jarvis since December 1986.