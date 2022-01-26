An anti-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the Turksib district of Alma-Ata, five participants in attacks on government agencies have already been detained. This was announced on January 26 by the city operational headquarters for combating terrorism.

“The city operational headquarters for the fight against terrorism announces the introduction of an anti-terrorist operation regime on the territory of the Turksib district of the city of Alma-Ata from 00.00 on January 26 (21.00 Moscow time on January 25) to 00.00 hours on January 27 (21.00 Moscow time on January 26). In the course of the anti-terrorist measures, five leaders and members of an organized criminal group were detained, who participated from January 4 to 6 in a robbery attack on government institutions and commercial facilities in the city of Alma-Ata,» the report says.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. The protesters protested against the rise in prices for liquefied natural gas. The protests soon turned into riots.

The situation escalated especially in Alma-Ata. The protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. Radical protesters armed themselves and began to loot, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city. It was reported that during the riots in Kazakhstan, 19 security officials were killed.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on January 5 that he had applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat. All the CSTO countries responded to the request, they sent collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan and guarded a number of strategic facilities.

On January 10, Tokayev announced the restoration of constitutional order in Kazakhstan. The next day, he announced that the peacekeepers would completely leave the country in 10 days.

The successful completion of the CSTO mission was announced on January 13. On January 19, the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan announced that there were no more foreign military personnel in the republic.