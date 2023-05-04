The cars passed in the middle of the night, accelerating, as if the moon were chasing them. All around, the darkness was timidly interrupted by the streetlights that tried to give visibility to the few pedestrians who were passing through.

On the sidewalk, three young people were raising their hands, asking for a ride so they could quickly get to the Coolor nightclub, known at the time for its great parties and good music.

The emotion was palpable. Their colorful costumes were the epitome of youth in search of fun, and the laughter while they waited made the atmosphere more enjoyable.

Hours before, Desirée, Miriam and Antonia had made the decision to go out dancing. As the father of one of the young women had not been able to take them, they asked an acquaintance to bring them to a service station near the highway, located not far from Alcásser, in Spain.. It was then that a white Opel Corsa slowly slowed down and stopped in front of the girls.

Behind the window, there were two men, who without thinking twice offered to take them.

More than 75 days of search

Clock hands were putting pressure on the girls’ parents. Time passed and for some reason none had reported. With coat in hand and heart in his throat, one of the parents quickly ran to the popular venue. However, upon arrival he was surprised that none of them had arrived that night.

Thus began the search for the three girls who were between 14 and 15 years old. The alarms went off and both the Police and the community joined their efforts to find them quickly. The days passed, as well as the hope of being able to find them safe and sound.

However, 75 days later, two 70-year-old beekeepers found a very strange hole in an area near Valencia. Little by little they got closer, curious to see what was there. Even so, probably none of them imagined that it would be a large bulge with an arm protruding from.

The authorities did not wait and once informed of the case, they began an arduous excavation.

Manacled and in a pile. Two of them headless and apparently young women. This is how the police report described the bodies that were there.

‘Sugar’ and ‘El Rubio’

While the bodies were being lifted, one of the policemen found a piece of paper that would be the main evidence that would lead to one of the longest investigations in the country. On it, the name “Enrique Anglés” stood out in black ink. Immediately, the authorities thought of a man with the same last name: Antonio Anglés.

Known for his criminal record related to drug trafficking, Antonio was linked to the investigation along with Miguel Ricart, alias “El Rubio”, who was known to be Anglés’ partner.

🔴 Miquel Ricart, the only convicted person in the Alcàsser case who was tried and imprisoned for the triple crime of 1992, has been detained by the Mossos in a “narco apartment” in Barcelona pic.twitter.com/MK1Xhg3Sdp – EFE C. Valenciana (@EFE_CValenciana) December 20, 2022

With the watch around his neck, the authorities were trying to issue an arrest warrant against Antonio. But what he did not know was that, in turn, ‘El Rubio’ was confessing to part of the crime in a room full of uniformed men.

A sea of ​​theories

The events occurred on the night of Friday, November 13, 1992. That was the only certainty that the investigators had at the time Ricart was captured. Their versions did not fully reconcile with the autopsies, which also contradicted each other.



The first was carried out by a team of six official forensics, while the second was carried out by an expert appointed by the families. While the first to stop coincided with the version of the captured.

On January 27, 1993, the bodies of the Alcasser girls were found. The most ruthless crime and with the most unknowns in the history of Spain. To this day it remains unresolved thanks to a suspiciously dire police investigation. In 2029 it will finally prescribe pic.twitter.com/mdWfg2erFn —Marc (@marcperezz18) January 25, 2022

‘El Rubio’ had declared that between him and Antonio they had raped and tortured the young women. According to his version, Antonio would have assaulted the three women, while he (Miguel) only violated one. After that, Antonio proceeded to kill them and bury them wrapped in a rug.

However, the second autopsy revealed that there were fifteen hairs on the bodies that were different from theirs and those of the suspects. That is, more people participated in the heinous acts.

Thus began the multiple hypotheses about what happened, fueled by the morbidity of the people and the media. From that moment, it began to be said that it could have been a gang made up of powerful people who paid fortunes to rape and kill kidnapped women.

It was even rumored that they had been victims of a movie snuff.

Desired Operation

Finally “El Rubio” was sentenced in 1997 to 170 years in prison on charges of three crimes of murder, three crimes of kidnapping and rape. However, due to a change in criminal laws, he was released 21 years later.

Even so, he was later recaptured for crimes related to drug trafficking.

Circular issued for its recognition.

But, on the other hand, Antonio Anglés had not managed to step foot for a moment in a penitentiary center. While the authorities focused on Ricart, ‘Sugar’ fled the country.

As if it were a movie, his escape was so implausible and successful that, to this day, they have not been able to find it.

In fact, for 44 days the Civil Guard tried to catch up with the man until they lost track of him, after his escape in 1997. Later, they would find out that he cut and dyed his hair, changed his way of dressing and traveled as a stowaway on the City of Plymouth ship, which was going from the port of Lisbon to Ireland.

From there, the clues have diminished and so far, there is no trace -not even an accurate version- of what happened that night with the Alcàsser girls.

