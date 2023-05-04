Collection of the amount will be possible with the concession agreement of state highways to the federal government signed this Wednesday

The Minister of Transport, Renan Filho (MDB), and the governor of Paraná, Ratinho Jr. (PSD) signed together with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) an agreement that delegates the state highways of Paraná to the federal government this Wednesday (May 3, 2023). According to Renan Filho, 4 highways will be auctioned in 2023. With that, the total investment for the southern state will be R$ 55 billion.

“[O projeto] it will transform Paraná’s logistics into one of the most modern in the country and perhaps in Latin America in terms of road quality and even reducing accidents. It is an innovative model, state and federal highways will be together in this 1st model in the country”said the governor.

The project’s differential is that the auction will have zero contribution from the winner to ensure investments in roads if the concessionaire presents a discount of up to 18% on the toll rate. Based on this percentage, the contribution to be deposited by the concessionaire must be proportional to the discount shown in the tariff. The objective is to ensure investments in the highway even with a lower revenue from user payments.

According to Renan Filho, notices for the first 2 lots to be auctioned –BR381 and BR040– will be published in sequence later this semester. “The Paraná highway auction, both state and federal, will guarantee an investment of around R$ 18 billion in these 2 lots alone. If we take all the other lots to auction, there will be more than R$ 50 billion in investment in the State of Paraná alone. That means more jobs, more competitiveness and therefore more economic growth.”he told reporters.

INTEREST RATE

In an interview with journalists after the meeting, the Minister of Transport defended the need for a drop in interest rates in Brazil so that infrastructure projects become more attractive to private capital. According to him, the rates, at the level they are today, discourage long-term investments.

“Obviously, there is a great attraction in maintaining capital in rent-seeking, which is easier than creating new businesses. So it is very important that we see, in addition to the government’s effort to attract private capital in infrastructure investments, a drop in interest rates. Because then these infrastructure projects will become more attractive”he said.

Watch the minister’s speech (7min14s):