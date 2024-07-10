“Chronic inflammatory skin diseases are such because they correlate significantly and significantly with systemic comorbidities. Although there are innovative drugs such as biosimilars that act on various targets, the patient’s treatment path is always complex: the first access is from the general practitioner who will send him to the specialist in the area. The path in the hospital hub, in the central institute where patients access these single-prescription drugs, through therapeutic plans, is also complex. An even more difficult process for patients from outside the region who do not have the possibility of easily accessing a prescription for a correct therapy”. Luca Bianchi, head of Uosd Dermatology at the Policlinico Tor Vergata Rome, told Adnkronos Salute, on the occasion of the ‘Equity Group – Chronic skin diseases’ meeting that took place in Rome in the presence of experts, dermatologist specialists, patient associations and scientific societies.

“The drugs are there – explains Bianchi – but the possibility of spending controls has not made the therapy available at a territorial level so far. Obviously, we have notable regional differences. In my Region, Lazio, the possibility of access to drugs that now occupy the foreground in the treatment guidelines could probably be reviewed. As for biosimilars, drugs that are extremely advantageous from an economic point of view, there could be a more shared use of these drugs by creating dedicated access thanks to the sharing of data between the general practitioner and the specialist”.

In taking charge of the patient, “it could help the diagnosis through telemedicine – underlines the specialist – Telemedicine in the dermatological field is at the forefront. My Unit at the Policlinico di Tor Vergata was among the first to use this tool. However, we need to see the patient often or episodically in person because to better evaluate the clinical lesion” he concludes.