Millions of people want to achieve the famous American dream. The possibility of earning in dollars and having a better quality of life in the United States attracts many who decide to leave their country of origin behind and move to the North American nation. But the reality is that this is not for everyone, and a Venezuelan shared on TikTok the reasons why she decided to return to her country after having tried her luck in the US.

Although Venezuela is precisely one of the countries from which the most immigrants leave for the US, mainly due to its political and economic conditions, there are cases in which exactly the opposite happens. Andría Viloria, who was born in Maracaibo, now has a successful career as a cosmetologist, and In a video through the social network TikTok, he asked for it to be normalized for Venezuelans to want to return from the North American country.

From her account @cuidartesamarte, the woman told her story. She said that He went to live in the United States when he was 18, but he only spent six months in the country and decided to return. to Latin America, a decision he does not regret. “Thanks to the culture shock, which was what made me return, today I am what I am. Today I am a cosmetologist, I have my own line of skin care products, I have my own line of sportswear, I am an accountant , am health coachand I was able to achieve all that without leaving the country,” he said.

Along the same lines, he explained that the reason for returning was due to the cultural shock that is very common among immigrants, but that many people do not even know that they are suffering and it manifests itself because They cannot bear to live in a culture that does not belong to them.

Although he said that it is possible to overcome the situation and get out of the comfort zone, it is not for everyone and She had already realized that she did not feel comfortable leaving her community.. This was markedly noted when he went to Boston to study English. At that time, she couldn't hear her parents' voice on the phone because she felt very anxious. The second time it happened to her in Orlando and the last time on a four-day trip during which she never felt at home.

In all situations he suffered anxiety and depression, which is why he asks to understand that not everyone's future is in the United States., that there is also a future in Venezuela and that those who have the desire to do so can undertake it. “I started when I was nineteen years old and thank God it has gone very well for me and every time I reinvent myself because that is also what life is about.” However, she also said she was grateful for the possibility of having lived in another country, because it is part of her history and what she is today.

What is culture shock and how does it impact those who move to the United States?

According to the children's mental health site, TeensHealth, culture shock is not something to be taken lightly, Although it is not a medical term or a disease, it describes feelings of confusion and nervousness that a person suffers after leaving the community in which they live to go to a different one.

People who face culture shock show resistance to being with others who are different. Sadness, loneliness, anxiety, difficulty concentrating, exclusion, frustration and deep nostalgia are some of the symptoms that can lead to more serious conditions such as depression.