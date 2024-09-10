Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/09/2024 – 16:36

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, stated on Tuesday, the 10th, that the government is working to conclude by this Wednesday, the 11th, the vote on the bill that extends the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors and municipalities. The deadline given by the Supreme Federal Court (STF) for a consensual solution regarding the measure ends precisely on Wednesday.

“I think there are already signs from the Chamber of Deputies that it will conclude (the vote), because it is a topic that is of great interest to all Brazilian municipalities and has a very strong appeal to the Chamber of Deputies. It is of interest to economic sectors and the economy as a whole, because the report contains measures that legally reinforce the actions that the government is taking to reduce expenses,” said Padilha after meeting with Finance Minister Fernando Haddad and government leaders in Congress.

On Monday, the 9th, the Chamber approved an urgent request to speed up the vote on the tax exemption.

Padilha reiterated that the government’s second priority in the Chamber of Deputies is to vote on the complementary bill that provides for the renegotiation of the states’ debts with the Union. On Tuesday, the deputies also approved an urgent request for this matter. In addition, the minister said that the consideration of the bill on the fuel of the future is also on the Executive Branch’s list.

In the Senate, the minister said that the priority is to vote on the bill for the Acredita Program, which provides credit for microenterprises and individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs), in addition to support measures for Rio Grande do Sul. He also stressed that the government will continue negotiations on regulating tax reform.