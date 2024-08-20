Gamescom 2024 was the scene of several important announcements, but among those that no one expected was the arrival of a very popular gacha. Xboxwe are talking about nothing more and nothing less than Genshin Impactwhich has been very present on Sony platforms and also cell phones for a few years now. With a new trailer, they confirm to us that now the Hoyoverse will move to Microsoft with the new major patch coming at the end of the year.

You can see it here:

The date for this game to come out will be next November 20 for Xbox Series X/SFans can pre-purchase it with some wishlist perks.

Via: Gamescom