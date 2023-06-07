Genoa – Three days of road haulage downtime, from 15 to 17 June. A threat capable of paralyzing the port of Genoa and a large part of Italian logistics, that of road haulage companies. To avert it, the Region has convened a meeting for tomorrow which will be attended, in addition to the categories, by the mayor of Genoa, the president of the Port Authority and the general directorate for roads and highways, the high supervision of road infrastructures and the supervision of contracts of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

The grounds for contention are 180 million euros, money intended mostly for hauliers who have been subjected to the situation of the construction sites on the Genoese junction of the motorways every day for five years. They are foreseen inagreement between Aspi, the Municipality, the Region and the State of October 2021but until now no rules, figures and procedures have been defined for allocating that money to the categories.

For this reason, faced with the delay on the deadline announced on June 2, the hauliers announced the three-day stop, according to the advance requested by the guarantee commission on strikes. And before they even announced it in the press, one came out note from the Port Management Committee which shows solidarity with truckers and companies in the sector.

The matter must be handled with caution and the simple calling of a table is no longer enough for hauliers: «By 2 June we expected the signing of a memorandum of understanding which has not arrived. Together with the local authorities, we drew up a draft and the president told us that he would share it with Autostrade and with the ministry, we want to know where we are. But if precise commitments and certainties on figures and methods do not arrive on Friday, the strike will remain », he says bluntly Joseph Tagnochetti di Trasportounito, one of the associations that form the road haulage front.

From the offices of the Region it is noted that the role of President Toti in this affair is that of mediation between the parties, given that the agreement provides that the resources are allocated by Autostrade and in the context of an agreement involving the Ministry of Transport. However, the dealer will not be present at the table on Friday.

The concern of hauliers is that part of the resources included in the October 2021 agreement (from the total value of 1.4 billion euros) are moved to cover the extra costs foreseen on other works included in that document, such as the sub-port tunnel and the Val Fontanabuona tunnel.

The draft agreement signed by the hauliers envisaged the refreshments for companies on trips made in 2022, 2023 and 2024, through three calculation methods: with the “Cashback” system (already in use), on the basis of the self-declarations of the companies that can be controlled by Aspi through the data of the toll booths on the stretches under the responsibility of the concessionaire (A26, A7, A10 and A12) and with an investment in the improvement of the logistics flows of the Genoese port system. In total, the forecast of total relief in the three years considered would be 174 million euros.

But the agreement must be signed by everyone, including the Ministry of Transport and the concessionaire, which has budgeted the investments entered as compensation for the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in the coming years, but cannot foresee any overruns of those figures unless it is entered in the economic and financial plan of the concession. In short, the game is getting complicated and tomorrow’s could only be an interlocutory stage.