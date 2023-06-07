Trademarks | EU law: The Batman logo is entitled to a trademark

On Wednesday, the General Court of the EU issued a decision in a four-year dispute over the trademark of the Batman logo.

American DC Comics, the comic book company of the media company Warner Bros. Discovery, has won the dispute over the Batman trademark against the Italian clothing store chain.

The decision in the four-year dispute was given on Wednesday by the General Court of the European Union.

According to news agency Reuters, the court ruled in its decision that the logo of the fictional superhero Batman is distinctive enough to be entitled to an EU trademark.

Batman’s logo consists of a bat in an oval frame. DC Comics registered the logo in the register of the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) more than 20 years ago.

This one the registration was challenged in 2019 by the Italian Commerciale Italiana. The clothing store chain asked the EUIPO office to cancel the registration on clothing and fancy dress costumes, because according to the Italian company, the logo was not distinctive enough.

The EUIPO rejected Commerciale Italiana’s application for annulment. The Italian company then took the case to the General Court of the EU, which agreed with the EUIPO.

The Italian company has the opportunity to appeal the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union, which is the highest court in the EU legal system.