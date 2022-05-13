In addition to cut of excise duty of 25 cents for about 40 days against the expensive fuelthe Government has also provided a petrol bonus of 200 euros in favor of employees of private companiesprofessional firms or Third Sector Entities that carry out exclusively non-commercial activities.

The measure is effective from March 22, 2022 and until January 12, 2023 and is contained in the so-called Ukraine bis decreelaunched by the Executive to counter the surge in energy costs, aggravated by the effects of the war in Ukraine.

Fuel bonus, what it is

The Fuel bonus it’s a fiscal measure in favor of employees of private companies, to cope with the expensive fuel and its value is 200 euros. It is not a contribution granted directly by the Government but a measure charged to e Company discretion.

No.It does not affect the employee’s income: on the 200 euros of the fuel bonus you do not apply neither taxes neither contributionspursuant to article 51, paragraph 3, of the TUIR (Presidential Decree 22 December 1986, n. 917).

Holders of VAT number and of public employees.

Fuel bonus 200 euros for employees

Fuel bonus, how it works

The fuel bonus is intended for employees of private companies (including holders of VAT numbers with employees, non-profit organizations, associations, foundations) for a period of time indeterminate or determinedeven part-time, to agile workers, apprentices, interns and project workers or co.co.co.

It should not be requested because it is up to the Company if and to what extent to grant it. Therefore the beneficiary does not have to ask any questions to get the bonus.

The fuel bonus can only be paid by the company “petrol vouchers” or “equivalent titles“.

It is not the government that bears this expense but it is borne exclusively by the company that will be able to grant the voucher or not, even for an amount less than 200 euros.

Rising fuel prices, what are the real causes? The newsauto investigation.

In addition to the fuel voucher, companies can also grant an additional contribution up to 258.23 euros per year for the so-called fringe benefitor vouchers, fuel vouchers or shopping vouchers. In 2020 and 2021, as an economic support measure during the pandemic, the amount was doubled to 516.46 euros.

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Updated petrol, diesel, methane and LPG prices

👉 Cut of excise duty by 25 cents.

👉 Excise duties on fuels, real price of petrol and diesel

👉 How to save on fuel

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK