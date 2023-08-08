The public prosecutor of Sarreguemines defined today “a non-existent reality” the condition of kidnapping reported yesterday by a German citizen residing in France who contacted the police asking for help. The alleged victim alerted the Wiesbaden police, then the French one intervened.

The woman had said that she had been held in custody by her husband since 2011 in Forbach in the Moselle. She today confirmed her allegations about her. The alleged victim was interviewed for a long time by the services of the criminal brigade of the judicial police of Metz, announced the prosecutor, Olivier Glady. The investigations and the visit revealed “several inflammatory rheumatic diseases” accompanied by allergies, a physical state that had already prevented the 53-year-old from moving for some months now.

The woman had access to a television, a computer and a telephone, and her husband personally took care of her daily care. There are no fractures, nor signs of the other reported violence and a psychiatric evaluation is underway. The detention of her husband, also a German citizen, was lifted.