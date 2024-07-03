France, Bardella and those hidden origins that make his battles more difficult

Sunday in France the second round of the legislative elections is taking place and the eyes of the whole world are on this challenge, the far right of The Pen against the Left the more the macronians. The Rassemblement national aims at absolute majority of the seats, but the many withdrawals in order to favour the candidate who placed better in the first round decided by the opponents make this difficult goalsome people already claim unreachableWhile waiting for the verdict, we delve into the past of the man who could become the future prime minister: Jordan Bardella. The magazine Jeune Afrique – reports Il Corriere della Sera – has dug into the recent genealogy of the far-right prime ministerial candidate, and with a certain ease has traced a direct line to the Maghreb. The maternal great-grandfatherfirst of all. Mohand Seghir Mada, immigrant worker Algerian, he arrived in France from Kabylia – which suggests he was Berber – in the 1930s.

Furthermore, however, it turns out – continues Il Corriere – that there is a return to North Africain the family. Bardella’s paternal grandfather, Guerrino, married Mada’s daughter, Réjane, with whom he had Olivier, Jordan’s father, in 1968. But after the divorce, he moved to Morocco where he married Hakima as a second wife. The magazine has discovered the renewal of a residence permit for reasons of “family reunification” dated 2016, which places the grandfather on the southern shore of the Mediterranean at least a decade earlier, registered as an Italian citizen. No scandalbut an aura of mystery that the young Bardella has maintained around this branch of the family. The exclusion of French dual nationals from some sensitive positions, for example, the request for a referendum to reform the ius soli, the right of citizenship based on birth on French soil, How would they reconcile with its origins? The 28-year-old also child prodigy French politics has its “skeletons in the closet”.