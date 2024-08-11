We already had the formal announcement of season 4 chapter 5 of Fortnite which is dedicated to Marvel and is called Absolute Doom.

The point is that “evil” is not going to stay there because Fortnite confirmed the arrival of Disney villains. Yes, those iconic antagonists that we saw in animated films and some live-action that we remember fondly.

Some confirmed villains we have Cruella de Vil who is from the movie 101 Dalmatians, Maleficent who is from Sleeping Beauty and last but not least Captain Hook from Peter Pan.

Most likely, the appearance of these characters will occur through the digital store of Fortnitewhich now has a wide variety of skins and even dedicated stores. The truth is that whoever wants to have more than one will have to invest or get v-bucks from somewhere.

Source: Epic Games

There is no formal date for the arrival of this content to FortniteHowever, with the arrival of Chapter 5 Season 4 on August 16, it is very likely that these characters will be added during those dates.

Source: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 will have Emma Frost

Season 4 Episode 5 of Fortnite It’s clearly focused on Doctor Doom and a Jonesy dressed as Captain America. There’s even a Cyclops from the X-Men who we know will arrive through the item shop, but it’s Emma Frost who’s stealing all the spotlight.

At the time of writing this, there is no indication of any kind that tells us for sure whether Emma Frost will be available through the battle pass (Gwenpool will be) or through the Marvel store on Fortnite.

The only thing left for us to do is to have a little patience, because most of these announcements of the collaboration between Marvel and Fortnite They were in D23 and there was no more concrete data.

What do you think of these new skins? Will you be going after them?