CDMX.- Former PRI presidents and leaders of the tricolor party challenged the reelection of the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, before the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal, arguing that the rules with which the vote was carried out last Sunday have not yet been validated by the INE.

“The purpose of the matter is for the Court to revoke the agreement by which the validity of the ordinary internal election process is declared and, by means of which, the formula composed of Rafael (Alejandro) Moreno Cárdenas and Alma Calorina Viggiano Austria is declared elected as holders of the presidency and general secretary of the CEN, for the statutory period 2024-2028,” indicates the lawsuit filed by the former party presidents Dulce María Sauri, Pedro Coldwell and Enrique Ochoa.

Another citizen trial was presented by leaders such as José Encarnación Alfaro, José Ramón Martel and Fernando Lerdo.

“We continue to maintain that this is a fraudulent, illegal election, based on documents that have not even been approved by the INE. That is our main argument,” Martel said.

Last call to the INE

The PRI members, including former governors, sent a new document to the National Electoral Institute to insist that the Directorate of Prerogatives and Political Parties reject the modifications to its statutes, by which reelection was approved.

In its justification for carrying out reforms during the electoral process, the PRI’s National Executive Committee claims that there is a precedent from 2018, in which Morena was allowed to carry out its internal process in August.

In their document, the dissatisfied PRI members claim that it is not applicable to the tricolor because at that time the election was closing.

“These irregularities, taken as a whole, should allow the Directorate to conclude that the essential requirements for carrying out the process of reforming the basic documents were not met.

“These actions resulted in an infringement of the democratic principles that govern the debate that should guide the decision to approve modifications to the basic regulations of the political party, because all the delegates to the National Assembly were prevented from having the necessary elements to make an informed decision,” the document submitted to the INE states.

Sunday, August 18 marks the 30-day deadline for the Institute to make a decision on the amendments to the statutes.

However, according to the law, it may take another 10 days to receive additional documentation.