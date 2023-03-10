Start from Valencia the European restructuring plan announced by Ford, with the automaker to lay off 1,100 employees of the Spanish plant as part of a streamlining of the workforce in its factories in the Old Continent. The Blue Oval had announced for several weeks the need to cut 3,800 jobs in its plants in Europe, as part of the cost reduction process. The goal of the American brand is to increase competitiveness, especially on the European market where it will launch a fully electric range starting from 2035.

Layoffs in Europe at the start

According to what Ford explained last February, the staff cuts were to affect around 2,300 jobs at the automaker’s Cologne and Aachen sites in Germany, 1,300 in the United Kingdom and 200 in the rest of Europe, adding that the goal is that of favoring the shedding of a part of the employees through voluntary exit programmes. The news of 1,110 layoffs in Spain therefore changes the cards on the table also with respect to what was anticipated by the US company: “We will retain approximately 3,400 engineers in the region who will build on core technology provided by their US counterparts and scale it for European customers, – explained Martin Sander, European head of electric passenger vehicles (EV) and head of Ford Germany – There is much less work to be done on drivetrains that come out of combustion engines. We are moving into a world with fewer global platforms where less engineering work is needed.”

Difficulties on the Old Continent market

“This is why we have to make the changes – Sander had added – We are preparing our organization to compete and win in a region facing unprecedented economic and geopolitical headwinds.”. Ford’s announcement of new layoffs in Europe follows two more waves of cuts carried out by the American automaker in the Old Continent, first in 2019 and then in 2020.