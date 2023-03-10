Back in time to 2006, when BMW still had an F1 team together with Sauber and the brand launched the X5 of the E70 generation. Good times. In addition, BMW released the BMW Z4 M Coupé in that year. In the front was the six-in-line engine from an E46 M3 that was good for 343 hp and 365 Nm of torque. Great concept to repeat, we think, but the head of the Z4 project thinks otherwise.

BMW has according to BMW Blog looked at a new BMW Z4 M Coupé and also honestly considered the construction. For example, there were mechanics who indicated that they would like to work on such a project. Unfortunately, the bosses said it wasn’t going to be him. According to Michael Wimbeck, the boss of the Z4 branch, there is no market for the M version of the Z4.

And that is understandable somehow. The Z4 M40i already borrows some parts from the M3 and M4. As long as that car sticks around, the BMW Z4 M Coupé is not completely necessary either. On the other hand, consuming an alcoholic drink on the weekend is also not entirely necessary, but is that why you leave it? We don’t think so.

Alternatives to the BMW Z4 M Coupé

If you want a Z4, but without a BMW badge? Then of course there is the Toyota Supra. Unlike the Z4, it has a manual gearbox, but is otherwise very similar to the Bimmer. Think of it as its Japanese cousin. In addition, there is the beautiful Smit Oletha; a Z4 in a jacket that looks a lot like the Z8. However, you need a somewhat larger wallet for this. Finally, you can also buy a Z4 and let Manhart tinker with it. You notice; there are best alternatives.