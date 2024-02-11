After donating a kidney in a completely selfless act to a person he didn't know, A woman from Florida, Miami, found the love of her life in a hospital bed.

Recently separated from a long marriage with which she had four daughters, Hayley Milks felt discouraged and stressed after the process. Looking at posts on Instagram, One night in 2019 he found a post from a woman asking for a donor for her husband.who suffered from diabetes and his body had rejected the kidney that was previously transplanted to him.

A kidney transplant that changed his life in Florida

Due to the interest that the publication provoked, The woman agreed to a meeting with the couple and, after meeting the people, she did not hesitate for a second. and began preparing for the operation, even selling his yoga studio. A few months later, in July 2019, the operation took place in a hospital in Florida.

Lying in a hospital bed and sedated with morphine, due to the stressful recovery process generated by operations in healthy people, Milks had just opened his eyes when he saw beside himsitting in a small chair, to William Montoto. Even with the confusion over the procedure, the woman managed to understand the gratitude of the man, David's brother, the person to whom she had donated the kidney.

But the story did not stop there, and both wanted to know a little more about the other, united by the coincidence that They were both single parents. -She raised four daughters, he raised three men. “It's like the gears in a clock; they move together automatically and fit together perfectly, and you don't know when or how it started,” William declared in conversation with the local media. Tampa Bay Times.

The beginning of the relationship with the love of his life

After a few days, William sent Hayley a message on social media, and after a pleasant conversation, they began dating. A year later, when the coronavirus forced the world into quarantine, he lost his job, but He got a new position in Tampa, and she followed him there with her daughters.

Determined to spend the rest of their lives together, the couple became engaged in 2022, and married the following spring. Although a life with seven children in total takes time, William and Hayley continued to progress with their goals and managed to not depend on companies for their livelihood.

With her jewelry store called BeadnikRow, Hayley currently lives in Tampa with William, who quit his regular job and started a natural drinks business CocoMo's. In addition, together they opened a physical store in Plant City at the end of 2023, called CocoRow, where they sell their unique pieces and refreshing smoothies.